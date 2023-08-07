Fairway officer shooting hits home for dry cleaning business who works on department's uniforms

FAIRWAY, Kan. — The town of Fairway, Kansas, is home to a few thousand people.

The news of an officer shot while on the job on Sunday traveled fast through the town.

On Monday, KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis spoke with the Fairway community, who said members of the department are not just officers, but also their neighbors.

From the Fairway Pride Cleaners shop, Jamie helps many start their day, including the area's police officers.

“We do get them ready daily here in Fairway for work each day,” Jamie said. “They actually come in here on a daily basis with their uniforms. I’ve been here 12 years, I’ve kind of gotten to know a few of them really well.”

The Fairway police station is right around the corner, and the news of an injured officer spread fast.

“Getting this news is kind of heartbreaking for me,” Jamie said. “I’m not sure what officer it is, it doesn’t matter which one it is, it’s one of them and it’s bothering to know that one of them is hurt.”

Jamie said she’s seen them beyond their job title.

“It’s more of a personal relationship than it is just knowing they are an officer — I see them a lot differently than just wearing a badge,” she said. “When you get to know one, it just makes things that much different. I just want them to know that our prayers are with them, anything they may need to know the community is here to back them. We all appreciate the work they do.”

Even those who don't personally know a Fairway officer, neighbors often see them in the community.

“They drive by here five times a day, probably more. If we have an issue you call and they are here,” said Hannah Sorenson, who lives in Fairway. “Maybe they are here more than you would like them to be here, but for a sense of security in a small neighborhood it feels good.”

Louise Agnew also lives in Fairway and was shocked by the shooting.

“I’m terrified, I’m shocked — nothing like that has ever happened around here to my knowledge, I’ve been here 42 years," Agnew said.

—