Fairway police chief speaks on fallen officer Jonah Oswald, upcoming funeral, observance events announced

FAIRWAY, Kan. — Fairway Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo offered public remarks on fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald Thursday afternoon.

Thurlo was joined by five officers from his department, which he says has been "broken" since Oswald's passing.

"I have the ability to pick and choose each one of these officers for their excellence and bring them on board," Thurlo said. "And that’s who Jonah was, he was one of us."

The chief took time to thank the community for its support, which he said he felt "instantaneously."

"We’re one of the smallest agencies in the Kansas City metro," Thurlo said. "But now, because of all that support, I feel like I’ve got the biggest department in the country."

Chief Thurlo also took time to acknowledge Oswald's family.

"His entire family [is] so strong," he said. "And we’ll always be there for them as well."

Afterwards, the Lenexa Police Department's master police officer, Danny Chavez, announced the following funeral and observance details:



Friday, August 11:

7:30 p.m. — Parade of Blue Procession in the 9300 block of Metcalf, ending at Harmon Park 9/9:30 p.m. — Candlelight Vigil at Harmon Park (advised to park by the skate park)

Sunday, August 13:

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. — Visitation at Westside Family Church in Lenexa, Kansas

Monday, August 14:

11:00 a.m. — Funeral at Westside Family Church in Lenexa (will be livestreamed, but no graveside service)

Service to be followed by ceremonial honors outside the church



As for regaining a sense of normalcy again, Chief Thurlo said that will take time, but that his department is slowly easing back into the community.

"We hear the streets calling us, and we know that that’s what our job is, is to be back out there and protect, just like Jonah did," Thurlo said.

