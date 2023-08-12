Fairway residents tie together support for the city's police department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The blue ribbons wrapped around trees, street signs and statues in Fairway are there to honor the life of the city's first police officer killed in the line of duty while also providing a show of support for a grieving police department.

For Heather Bridgens, there was never any doubt the Fairway Police had her family's back.

She felt safe when she saw patrol cars roll through her neighborhood.

"That’s where this ribbon idea really came full forward is I really wanted to give the police department comfort as well," Bridgens said.

Bridgens shared her idea with neighbors and wasn't surprised by their support.

"That’s just, kinda just what our community does when someone is hurt or injured or needs our help," Bridgens said. "Everyone’s just willing to step in and help us out."

Christy Hayes, a neighbor and friend of Bridgens, decided she could help in the ribbon tying project.

"To learn that someone was killed in service to us and to our community, I mean it’s devastating," Hayes said. "When it’s our turn to be there for them we have a responsibility to do that."

There are blue ribbons on trees near the police department, but other signs of support are spread across the community.

The Fairway swimming pool is adorned with American flags.

Businesses like Fairway Creamery along the parade route on Mission Road are doing their part.

"I told everyone, grab your lawn chairs, sit out front, take up the parking lot, you know, whatever," said Stephanie Shirazi, the owner of the sweet treat shop.

As a leader in the community, she hopes Fairway Creamery's support sends the message the community is united behind Officer Jonah Oswald family and the police department.

"It’s important to help your neighbors, to take care of each other," Shirazi said.

For Bridgens, it's a call to be that comfort and support to all neighbors in a time of need

"We need to look out for each other, whether it’s a police officer, your neighbor, a family member, whoever it may be, or just a total stranger," Bridgens said.

