Faith in KC: Discussing Jewish High Holy Days with Rabbi Stephanie Kramer

OVERLAND PARK, KS — September is a very busy month for members of the Jewish community.

Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur may be the most well-known observances of this faith tradition, but they're not the only ones that happen in September.

In this month's Faith in KC, KSHB 41 anchor Taylor Hemness speaks to Rabbi Stephanie Kramer. Kramer is the first female senior rabbi in the history of The Temple, Congregation B'nai Jehudah in Overland Park, KS.

They discuss not only the High Holy Days in September, but also what it's like to be a woman in a religious leadership position.