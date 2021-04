KANSAS CITY, MO — Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and this year it began on April 12th.

During the month, Muslims fast - avoiding food, water and other items and activities - between sunrise and sunset.

For Faith in KC, anchor Taylor Hemness spoke with Imam Jamal Shakur of Al-Inshirah Islamic Center in Kansas City about the month, and what it means to the Muslim community.