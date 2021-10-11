Fall storms bog down Monday morning commute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday morning's weather seemed to reflect the mood in Kansas City following a crushing Chiefs loss.

Storms that moved into the area Sunday night stuck around for Monday morning.

Thunderstorms knocked out power to roughly 3,700 Evergy customers as of 5:45 a.m.

Those who live in the greater Kansas City area can expect to see 1-3" of rain accumulate.

Precipitation should stop around the lunch hour.

The continued presence of storms in the Midwest is causing more flight delays. Thousands of flights were canceled Sunday due to weather and staffing issues, and the Kansas City International Airport stacked up delays for Southwest flights on Monday.

Those commuting via car should also use caution as rain could affect visibility and make for areas where hydroplaning is a real possibility.