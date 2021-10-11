Watch
More Southwest flights delayed out of KCI

David Zalubowski/AP
A Southwest Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for takeoff from Denver International Airport late Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:38 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 05:38:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More Southwest flights were delayed out of Kansas City International Airport Monday morning.

At least six flights were delayed, according to flykci.com, a website where travelers can check their flight status.

According to Flight Aware, more than 300 flights nationwide are canceled for Monday so far.

That's only a fraction of the flights canceled on Sunday nationwide.

The airline has said the cancellations are a combination of bad weather, air traffic control issues and a shortage of available staff.

Travelers should continue to check with the airline or flykci.com to see if their flight has been delayed.

