Unfounded school threats reported at 3 Kansas City-area school districts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff says it received a false report of a shooting at North Kansas City High School on Monday - one of three across the area Monday.

The sheriff's office says the North Kansas City Police Department received a call around 11:50 a.m. Monday to its non-emergency phone line claiming multiple people had been shot in the high school.

NKCPD officers and deputies responded to the report, and found no threat to the school.

North Kansas City High School was on lock-and-teach for several minutes, the sheriff's office says.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andrew Bell says troopers were called to assist in three unfounded school threats Monday.

In addition to the North Kansas City call, troopers responded around noon to a threat at a school in Knob Noster, Missouri.

Around the same time, troopers responded to Smith-Cotton Middle School in Sedalia, Missouri.

Deputies say the caller in the North Kansas City call had "an accent that was difficult to understand."

Law enforcement officials are investigating the source of the false report.

North Kansas City High School was placed on lockdown in September 2022 after a similar report of a threat against the school.