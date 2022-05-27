Families enjoy Memorial Day weekend despite high gas prices

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — During one of the biggest travel weekends of the year, families across the country are facing record high gas prices.

Minneapolis resident David Fischer made the trip to Lake Jacomo in his fifth-wheel RV and said he had to double his gas budget.

"All the major truck stops are like $5.30 to $5.40 a gallon, so yeah it's expensive," Fischer said.

Fischer is in town to participate in a combat model airplane contest. It's an event he always looks forward to and said it is worth paying extra to be able to attend.

"It's my kind of vacation," Fischer said.

He said short trips like this almost aren't worth it in his RV with the current gas prices, but the trip is also about a chance to see good friends and rejuvenate.

"Just to get away from it all because we've been cooped up for so long, it's just been crazy, so you get out, you get to have some fun with your friends, you're outside, you guys have beautiful weather down here every time we come down here," Fischer said.

Lake Jacomo is also the site for long-awaited family reunions this weekend.

Blue Springs native Katie Kriz and her husband get their own staycation at the peaceful lakeside, while their family travels in from other states.

"It's been hard not to see people other than through Zoom or Facetime or just through virtual," Kriz said. "It's been really nice to be able to get together and see them in person and see how much everyone has grown, especially the little kids."

Whether people are enjoying the long weekend near the water or preparing to battle it out with other model airplanes, the weekend is sure to be a memorable one.

"There will be carnage and destruction, and it'll be a good time," Fischer laughed.