Families flock to Fairway Pool to beat the heat

FAIRWAY, Kan. — For some local families, beating the heat means heading to the local community pool.

It was a busy day at the City of Fairway's community pool Monday where families and kids couldn't wait to jump in the refreshing water.

"It feels like fire is on its way to coming to life," said 6-year-old Clara Brown.

Brown enjoyed the pool with her siblings, 8-year-old Maggie Brown and 4-year-old Jack Brown.

"The cement is hot, your feet are burning," Maggie Brown said.

Local parent Amy Lerma said the Fairway Pool is the perfect family-friendly hot day option for her and her three girls.

"It's hard to know what else to do this time of day unless we're at the pool or staying inside, so we just love to be here cooling off and enjoying time as a family," Lerma said.

For 11-year-old Teddy Mccormack, the heat also signifies the start of summer, so it doesn't bother him too much.

"It feels like I'm free, I don't have to read anymore books or do any math, and it's a lot more fun than sitting in school," Mccormack said.

—