Families react to Olympic success of Kansas City gymnasts

ST. LOUIS — Two Kansas City area families can now say they have Olympians in their homes.

GAGE Center gymnasts Leanne Wong and Kara Eaker were named Sunday night as replacement athletes on Team USA for gymnastics.

Both gymnasts have worked their whole lives for this moment and their families have given up a lot. From moving homes to becoming a stay-at-home parent, just so their child could go after their dream.

41 Action News caught up with the families moments after the announcement in St. Louis.

“It really hasn't settled in yet so I don't even know if it's settled in for her. I really think it was unexpected. We're like, 'We're just going to go out and do our best and have a good time and we're just going to see how it happens,'" Mark Eaker, Kara’s Dad said.

“We’re really grateful. Blessed and just really proud of her - to come back from day one. She made a mistake and she had to come back strong to make the team and we're proud that she was able to do that,” Marco Wong, Leanne’s dad said.

Both girls are very excited to be on Team USA.