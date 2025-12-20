Family and friends honor Prairie Village woman killed in Washington, D.C., with week of service

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

Seven months after Sarah Milgrim was killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., her family and friends are channeling their grief into service.

Milgrim, who grew up in Prairie Village, was shot and killed along with her boyfriend,Yaron Laschinsky, as they left an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee. The 26-year-old worked as an employee of the Israeli Embassy.

"I have never known anybody like her," said Robert Milgrim, Sarah's father.

The family is still processing the tragedy that took Sarah's life.

"It doesn't make any sense," Bob Milgrim said. "It's terrible—empty, painful—every empty emotion, every point of emotion."

Even Sarah's dog, Andy, who now lives with Sarah's parents, continues to look for her around the house.

"I think he will always be waiting. That's hard," Bob Milgrim said. "We feel Sarah's presence through Andy."

The grief remains overwhelming for the family.

"I've never been in a plane crash, but if I could ever imagine what it'd be like, it felt like being in a plane going down to hit the ground," Bob Milgrim said.

Amanda Birger, Sarah's college roommate, said the loss is devastating. She spoke with KSHB 41 reporter Braden Bates last week.

"For it to happen to somebody who was making such a big difference, on such an incredible trajectory of impact, is so devastating," Birger said.

Now, friends and family are honoring Sarah's memory through the inaugural Sarah's Week of Service, running from Dec. 22-29.

"We all kind of needed a place to channel our grief," Birger said.

The timing is significant for the family. This will be their first Hanukkah without Sarah, and Dec. 29 would have been her 27th birthday.

"Sarah had a love of life, and she had a love of doing things for others," Bob Milgrim said. "She slept a few hours a day, and the rest of the time she was out there doing good—doing good things for others."

Birger said Sarah was passionate about bringing people together, which inspired the week of service.

Bob says he continues to receive letters from around the world from people whose lives Sarah touched.

On Sunday, Dec. 28, Birger will host an event at The J KC to build emergency care kits. Community members are invited to join with donations and volunteer to help at the event. Participants will receive emergency care kits to distribute to those in need.

You can join here.

Those unable to attend the event can engage in any act of service, big or small, that improves their community. They have a list of ideas here and you can share what you're doing here.

As the family navigates the upcoming days, they're holding onto the love Sarah always found, even in difficult moments.

"We miss the day-to-day. That's not going to change," Bob said.

