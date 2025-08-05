KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

—

It's been over a week since the Family Dollar roof partially collapsed at the Broadway Boulevard location.

The site has been cleaned up, and community members have created a memorial for Larry Banks, the victim of the collapse.

On Monday, Banks' wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the property owner and Family Dollar. This is the second lawsuit filed since the incident.

Family Dollar victim remembered as caring, jovial by Hope Faith employees

Around 185 people visit Hope Faith every day. At one point, Larry Banks was one of them.

"Larry started working on our crew in October of last year. Super nice guy," said Brittany Lowery, Clean Up KC coordinator at Hope Faith.

Andre Hannon/KSHB Brittany Lowrey is the Clean-Up KC Coordinator at Hope Faith.

Lowery hired Banks to be part of the Clean Up KC program, which helps people get back into the workforce.

"It's like he didn't have any judgment," Lowery said. "He was just a really caring team member."

Doug Langner, executive director of Hope Faith, said he always enjoyed talking with Banks.

Hope Faith Larry Banks has been identified by police as the victim in the partial roof collapse of the Family Dollar building.

"Here's a thing I won't forget is he told me he was an avid reader and he loved true crime novels," Langner said.

Langner also said seeing Banks flourish and exemplify how the program is supposed to work is what makes his loss harder.

"Got into our Clean Up KC program, got stably housed, and we didn't see him," Langner said. "He was living his life like you and I."

Andre Hannon/KSHB Doug Langner is the Executive Director of Hope Faith.

Hope Faith had a memorial on Thursday for those who had used services in the past six months and passed away. Banks was one of over 20 people remembered.

Banks may have been one of many who came through Hope Faith's doors, but he made an impact that set him apart.

"Not a mean bone in his body," Lowery said.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

