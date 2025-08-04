KCPD identifies victim killed July 27 in partial roof collapse at Family Dollar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The name of the man killed July 27 in a partial roof collapse at a Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, Family Dollar store was released Monday by police.

Larry Banks, 69, went to the store at 3627 Broadway and was trapped in rubble left by the collapse near the front door of the building.

The collapse also critically injured a 50-year-old woman.

The injured woman filed a lawsuit last week against Family Dollar of Missouri, Family Dollar Incorporated, and the property owner, Kansas City-based company Arthur Fels Company.

City officials investigating the collapse filed updates that they are concerned about the overall structural integrity of the building.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration began its investigation the day after the collapse.

