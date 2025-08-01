OSHA joins investigation of deadly Family Dollar building collapse in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are joining the investigation of Sunday’s deadly partial building collapse at the Family Dollar store in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, emergency crews responded to the store at 3627 Broadway on reports of a building collapse .

Photos from KSHB 41 News crews who responded to the scene showed that the roof of the front corner of the building, near the entrance, had collapsed to the ground.

A 68-year-old man was killed, a 50-year-old woman was severely injured, and two others were treated and released after the collapse.

In the days following the collapse, KSHB 41 News learned that a resident had filed a 311 report with city officials on Friday, June 25, reporting that the portion of the building that eventually collapsed was tilting toward the street.

On Thursday, July 31, KSHB 41 News reported that KCMO code officials had responded to the location on July 22 to review a littering complaint . Included in the report of that complaint was a photo that also showed the front part of the building tilting.

City officials who have started the investigation in the days since the collapse have filed updates that they are concerned about the overall structural integrity of the building. A neon orange “Warning, Do Not Enter” was tacked on temporary plywood on the exterior of the building.

According to online records , OSHA opened its investigation on July 28, the day after the collapse.

