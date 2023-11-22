Family feels deflated after homeowners association blocks new location for Paulie’s Penguin Playground

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After 20 years of penguins in Olathe, the people behind Paulie’s Penguin Playground decided to call it quits.

But there was hope for another home to pick up where they left off, bringing in donations for a few new causes.

The Owens family was hoping to fill their entire backyard with penguins to carry on the Paulie’s Penguin Playground tradition.

But less than 24 hours after announcing the new location, their homeowners association sent a letter saying their penguin project didn’t follow their rules.

“I mean, it’s pretty sad. We’ve always had a really big display," Faith Owens said.

Owens said she spent days putting the display together, battling precipitation and plummeting temperatures.

“I think I had 10 Monsters or whatever just to keep me going," she said.

Her husband, Joshua Owens, volunteered them for a new era of the playground.

“It started as a little kid. [I] Just loved Christmas to build something big. So here we are," he said.

The family planned to collect donations for type 1 diabetes and suicide awareness — both causes close to their hearts.

“We just wanted to continue the tradition and raise money for causes that don’t get as much recognition as they should," Faith Owens said.

When their friend and lawyer heard of the predicament, he volunteered to pack the penguins up and put them outside his place of work, right next to a Salvation Army location.

“We’re big into the holiday spirit, so this is great for us and the Salvation Army," said Ryan Evans, with Juris Law and Mediation. "We just want to carry on the tradition and holiday spirit the Owens displayed.”

The Owens said they're not looking for a new home for the flightless birds.

