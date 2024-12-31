Family-friendly New Year's Eve celebrations across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City is set to host a variety of family-friendly "Noon Year's Eve" events on December 31, 2024, offering children and parents the opportunity to celebrate the New Year without staying up until midnight.

Science City at Union Station is holding their annual Noon Year's Eve Celebration. The event kicks off at 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with a large balloon to end the day. General admission is $16.50.

The Regnier Family Wonderscope Children's Museum of Kansas City is hosting WonderEve. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a countdown to noon. Tickets are available at the door; $12 for adults, $16 for kids, free for children 2 and under.

Families can also celebrate New Year's Eve at the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium. The event goes from at 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., some zoo animals will be receiving "special themed enrichment" to ring in the new year. Admission to the celebration comes with the purchase of your zoo ticket.

