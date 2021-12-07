Family, friends excited after Buck O'Neil elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the family and friends of Buck O'Neil, seeing him get elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame was a long time coming.

"My heart is singing with joy, and at different times throughout the day it has been somewhat unreal because its been so long wished for," Angela, O'Neil's niece, said.

Friends of O'Neil's said it was long over due.

"[He] was the fella that should've been in the Hall of Fame years ago," Sam McCormick, who attended Bethel Ame Church with O'Neil said.

Still, McCormick said being overlooked was not something that bother O'Neil.

"He was never bitter, he never had complained about the fact that he was overlooked," he said.

McCormick remembers how though O'Neil was a pioneer in baseball, he also focused on the future generations.

"He was concerned with the declining numbers of children of color who were interested in baseball," McCormick said. "He was hoping to regenerate their interests within the African American population of baseball being a great career for ball boys."

Now 15 years after O'Neil's death, Angela and McCormick both told KSHB 41 News they have a sense of relief knowing he finally has a place in the Hall of Fame.

