Family, friends hold candle light vigil for KCK woman killed on Christmas Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family and friends gathered on Monday night for a candle light vigil to honor Patricia Panijan, who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve.

Family and friends gathering in front of Patricia’s home for the vigil. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/JhVe1IJNgW — Cameron Taylor (@CameronKSHB) December 27, 2021

Panijan, 85, was watching TV in her home when she and her husband were both shot, according to a statement from her family. Panijan's husband survived the shooting.

The family said Panijan was a proud member of the Croatian community in the Kansas City area.

"The community is outraged and will mobilize to see that justice is done for the senseless murder," Panijan's family said in a statement. "Anyone who knew the family knows what a wonderful person Patricia was."

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department chief Karl Oakman was also at the vigil.

KCKPD has not arrested any suspects in the case.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline.

