Family in Independence takes fandom to a whole new level ahead of Royals season home opener

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One family in Independence has discovered a shared passion for the Kansas City Royals that goes beyond fandom.

For the Knox family, baseball isn't just a sport; it's a way of life. Their passion for the Kansas City Royals began decades ago when father, Ted Knox, attended his first Royals game as a young boy.

Since then, the love for the team has been passed down through generations, becoming a cherished tradition within the family.

"I've seen them way back in the 80s, you know, when they were great with George Brett," said Knox.

“It's just great to have that. To be able to do that as a family, but to also just watch the team grow," said Emily Knox. "We love watching the team grow as our boys grow too.”

For Emily and Ted, it means being able to share long-lasting memories with their three boys, Braxton, Liamm and Gabriel.

"It's memories that we'll have for a lifetime," said Emily Knox.

Their love for the Royals goes beyond the field, their home is the epitome of a super fan. You can find anything from signed jerseys, flags, bats, bobbleheads, all throughout the house.

"We've removed pictures and things and put up all of our sports stuff because it really is what connects us as a family.”

Their connection to the team has inspire their kids to pursue the sport themselves.

“It's really cool to experience and meet all the players and it means a lot because baseball means a lot to me," said oldest son Braxton.

As the Royals prepare look ahead to the start of their season, you can find these super fans at every home game.

“This year is going to be different," said Knox. "Everybody's excited. I mean, they did all those huge off-season moves. Bobby's contract was huge and they brought in all these players.”

__