Family in mourning after girl, 15, dies in medical episode at Piper High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, family is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old girl who died from a medical episode last week at Piper High School.

Asia Leeann Green was attending class on Thursday, April 24, when she experienced an asthma attack and struggled to breathe.

Her brother, David Stewart, told KSHB 41 News reporter Rachel Henderson that Asia stopped breathing, and teachers at the school called paramedics for help.

Asia was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where she passed away.

Courtesy GoFundMe Asia Leeann Green

Over the weekend, Piper High School Principal Dr. Justin Bogart sent a letter to families and staff announcing Asia’s passing and offering support for students and teachers.

“Our hearts are heavy as we grieve this unimaginable loss,” Bogart wrote. “On behalf of our entire district, we extend our deepest sympathies to the student’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Bogart said the school would make counselors and trusted staff members available throughout the week to talk with students, provide comfort or just be a caring presence.

“Grief looks different for everyone, and some students may not know how to express what they are feeling,” Bogart wrote. “If your child is struggling, please reach out to our school counselors for help and additional resources.”

Angela Fosberg established an online fundraiser for Asia.

“Asia’s passing has left a deep hole in the hearts of everyone who knew her,” Fosberg wrote. “She is now reunited with her mother, resting peacefully in her loving arms once again.”

