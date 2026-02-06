Family of KU student killed in hit-and-run incident files lawsuit against suspect, DoorDash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The parents of KU student Elsa McGrain, who died in a hit-and-run crash in 2025, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the suspect and the delivery platform he was driving for.

The 20-year-old student was killed after being struck by a vehicle while she was out for a run in November 2025 in Douglas County.

William Klingler, of Lawrence, the man who was charged in connection with McGrain's death, had previous DUI charges and convictions before the incident, according to the Kansas District Court.

Jordan and Anna McGrain are now suing for damages against Klingler, DoorDash Inc., DoorDash Commerce Platform, LLC, DoorDash Essentials, LLC, and DoorDash G&C, LLC, according to a court document.

Jordan McGrain filed the lawsuit both individually and as the beneficiary of his daughter's estate.

The lawsuit claims that the DoorDash application allows account sharing, which encourages unvetted drivers to make deliveries under employees' accounts.

The suit also claims the company has "failed to implement or enforce reasonable safeguards, such as identity verification technology, to ensure the person performing a delivery is the approved account holder," per a court document.

DoorDash is also being called out for its "refusal to police its own platform" and prioritizing "profit over the safety of the public."

The McGrains are claiming DoorDash's vetting failures led to their daughter's death by allowing an unfit driver, Klingler, to make a delivery on the platform's behalf.

"The death of Elsa McGrain was a direct and proximate result of the negligent, grossly negligent, culpable and reckless conduct of Defendants. Her surviving parents now sue for her wrongful death," the lawsuit says.

McGrain's parents are seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

