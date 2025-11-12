Lawrence man charged in connection with KU student's hit-and-run death has 4 prior DUI charges, 3 convictions

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

William Ray Klingler, a 36-year-old man from Lawrence, was charged Wednesday in connection with the hit-and-run death of 20-year-old University of Kansas student Elsa McGrain last week.

The Douglas County District Attorney's Office charged Klingler with felony leaving the scene of a deadly accident, circumventing an ignition interlock device, driving while suspended and no proof of motor vehicle insurance.

If convicted, the DA's office said Klingler could be sentenced to 38-172 months in prison for the leaving the scene of a fatal accident felony charge.

"My office will hold fully accountable those who endanger their fellow citizens and make our roadways unsafe," Douglas County District Attorney Dakota Loomis said in a news release. "I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Elsa McGrain as they mourn her tragic and senseless loss."

Klingler is being held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond. His first court appearance is set for Wednesday afternoon.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested Klingler on Sunday.

Klingler has four prior driving under the influence (DUI) charges and three DUI convictions, according to the Kansas District Court portal.

McGrain was out for a run about 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, in the 1700 block of E. 1500 Road, just outside of Lawrence, when she was struck by a vehicle, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

A passerby reported finding McGrain's body around 3:35 a.m. Friday. Once on scene, sheriff's deputies determined McGrain had died.

Klingler pleaded guilty to three DUI charges from incidents in 2019, 2018 and 2017. All three offenses took place in Douglas County.

In 2024, Klingler was charged with a fourth DUI. Additional charges against Klingler from the alleged incident that occurred in April 2024 include possession of methamphetamine, driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and transporting an open container, according to the Kansas District Court portal.

An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 18, 2024, and Klingler posted bond on Nov. 21, 2024. A condition of Klingler's bond is that he can not consume drugs or alcohol.

On Sept. 18, 2025, Klingler did not accept a plea deal. The next hearing is set for Tuesday, Nov. 18.

Klingler has a history of pleading guilty to multiple charges of tampering with an ignition interlock device and operating a car without a required ignition interlock device, per the Kansas District Court portal.

Ignition interlock devices are breathalyzers connected to a car's ignition.

In October 2018, Klingler was charged with driving while his license was either canceled, suspended or revoked. He pleaded guilty in February 2019. This offense followed his DUI offense that took place in June 2018.

The 2018 DUI charge was not filed until March 2019, according to the Kansas District Court portal. Klingler pleaded guilty in September 2020.

