Suspect arrested in Lawrence hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old University of Kansas student

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O'Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect Sunday in the fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 20-year-old University of Kansas student Elsa McGrain.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and failure to appear in relation to the hit-and-run, according to DGSO public information officer George Diepenbrock. The man is being held without bond.

DGSO confirmed detectives are working with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.

McGrain was out for a run at around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of E. 1500 Road, just outside of Lawrence, when she was struck by a vehicle, per DGSO. A passerby reported finding her body around 3:35 a.m. Friday.

Once on scene, DGSO deputies determined McGrain had died.

After examining evidence and receiving "numerous" tips from the public, DGSO deputies located the suspect vehicle and driver, making an arrest Sunday, per Diepenbrock.

DGSO released an image of a suspect vehicle described as a white truck with no side markings on Friday.

"The Sheriff’s Office continues to extend our deepest sympathies to Elsa McGrain’s family members and friends during this incredibly tragic time and would ask the community to continue to support them," Diepenbrock said in a statement.

McGrain was studying pre-medicine at KU. She was set to graduate in 2026, according to DGSO.

