Family of man fatally shot by KCK police holds rally to call for justice

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On Thursday afternoon, dozens of people gathered for a rally meant to show support for Amaree'ya Henderson's family.

Pauletta Johnson, Henderson's mother, was the first to speak at the rally, where she talked about the kind of person he was.

"A ball of light," Johnson said. "And he always left love behind."

It's still not easy for her. Henderson was shot and killed by Kansas City, Kansas, police officers during a traffic stop on April 26.

Since then, the family has been asking to see body-camera video from the still unnamed officer.

"Being a voice for Amaree'ya, we are all here to do that, to be that," said Kay Harper Williams, the family's attorney.

Williams and Johnson say Henderson may have originally been pulled over for expired tags.

After the stop, things escalated. Johnson was on FaceTime with her son when it happened.

Williams believes he panicked and put his car in gear after she says the officer reached inside the car.

She says the officer then fired into the car, one shot hitting Henderson's left jaw, and another hitting his left arm before entering his torso.

"His mother has to endure Mother's Day without her only son and bury him the very day before she's celebrated as a mother," Williams said.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department turned over the investigation into Henderson's shooting to the Wyandotte County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday.

On Thursday, there was still no immediate timeline for when Henderson's family would be able to see the footage.

A KCKPD spokesperson said Wednesday the department had received a request from the family to view it, and they'd be allowed to do so once that was processed.

—