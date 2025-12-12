Family of murdered KCMO convenience store employee reacts to charges filed in his death

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. The family of Craig Washington got in touch with her after seeing her coverage. They gave their first interview on Friday. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office charged 27-year-old Adrian Stallings in the murder of a convenience store employee who friends and family said was a fixture in his neighborhood.

41-year old Craig Washington was working at the Phillips 66 Xpress Mart when he was shot more than a dozen times and died inside the store.

Stallings faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

KSHB 41's Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson went to the convenience store the day after the murder.

Regular customers described Washington as the neighborhood guy – the last person who would deserve what happened to him.

Kimberly Johnson, Craig's mother, told Reporter Alyssa Jackson she hated her son working at the store because of the violence.

"I would always tell him be safe at work today," she said. "Over the years he's worked there, so much has happened on that one block...so many murders, so much tragedy."

Court documents detail the evening her son was killed working his shift.

Washington apparently attempted to break up an argument. Witnesses claim the confrontation started because of a laugh.

Credit: Family of Craig Washington

Police recovered 17 shell casings.

"I can't believe we have people walking around that angry. How could you do that to another human being?" Washington asked.

Customers shared Washington was the type of person to give back and help anyone he saw in need.

A memorial for Washington previously outside of the store, read 'stop the violence.'

"He was a kind, loving, gentle soul…he went to work and home," Johnson said.

The family had to see Washington's accused killer face-to-face for the first time this week in court.

Kimberly Johnson, Craig Washington's mother

In the back of Kimberly Johnson's mind are her kids and grandchildren.

"This is my first Christmas without my daughter and my son – my first two born," she said. "Our family has been having back-to-back tragedies...a daughter who died nine months ago from an overdose."

Washington had four children, including a son who lost his mother to cancer eight days before his father's death.

Johnson said: "Stop and think about the impact of people left behind to deal with all this. I'm just tired of the violence in Kansas City — everyday somebody gets killed. I'm just tired of it."

The family hopes charges will be upgraded to first-degree murder.

Stalling is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bond.

