KCPD makes progress on suspects after convenience store employee killed on the job

The Phillips 66 Xpress Mart on the east side of Kansas City, Missouri, was a crime scene Tuesday night after a store employee was shot and killed.

Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Craig Washington, who was working a shift when he was killed, according to an employee.

KSHB 41's KCMO Reporter Alyssa Jackson spent a couple of hours speaking with customers, friends and Washington's family who visited the store the next day.

A memorial with handwritten notes and a message, "Stop the Violence" was in front of the store.

"I don't go to any other gas station — knowing he's not going to be here kinda hurts…reality check but it kinda hurts," said Shaftt Johnson, a friend of Washington.

Every person who stopped to speak with Jackson said they would always see him working at the store.

They described Washington as a person who stayed out of the way and avoided conflict.

"[He] used to always help anybody," said Anthony Barnes, a regular customer. "He would give back at this gas station...free chips to the homeless."

The shooting marked the126th homicide in KCMO.

Two hours later, the city reached its 127th homicide occurring less than three miles away.

Since the beginning of the year, KCPD's crime map shows property crimes, assaults and robberies in the area where Washington was killed.

"You took a father from his kids for an argument?" Johnson said.

Johnson said he was Washington's friend. This is his neighborhood and the sound of gunshots in the area is common.

"I'm really hurt by this. He didn't deserve whatever happened...you can fix things just by conversation," Johnson said.

Police shared several witnesses were inside of the store during the shooting. It's unclear whether Washington was a bystander or involved in an argument or confrontation that led to gunfire.

Arguments are the leading contributor to homicides this year, accounting for roughly 42%.

"This community is going downhill fast. It's just too many shootings," Barnes said.

The convenience store couldn't share surveillance footage with KSHB 41 by the deadline of this story.

Wednesday afternoon, KCPD said detectives are making progress with identifying a suspect. No arrests have been made.

