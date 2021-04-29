Family of victim in unsolved homicide ask public for answers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of KaShawn Haskell is asking the public to provide answers to the unsolved homicide one year after the woman's death.

The 24-year-old was shot and killed in the 8200 Block of Troost Avenue on April 29, 2020.

"It's been a year and I don't think I've still got used to the fact that she ain't here," said Kristina Colum, Haskell's mother. "She was somebody I talked to every day. We had a real close relationship."

No arrests have been made in the shooting death, but Kansas City, Missouri, police announced Breanna Burton as a person of interest.

Burton is not named as a suspect and hasn't been charged with a crime, but investigators believe she has information that can help in the case.

Detective Scott Emery described how Burton and Haskell are connected on the day of the deadly shooting.

"There was some sort of dispute when Ms. Haskell got out of the person of interest car. She was angry and they exchanged some words prior to the shooting," Emery said.

When Haskell died, she left behind a daughter that recently turned three, according to Kristina Colum.

"It was so hard to explain that your mother went to work and didn't come home. It was like it took so much for me just to kind of explain to her that, 'Hey, your mom died,'" she said.

A year later, Haskell's family wants justice and her uncle Damon Colum asks people to put themselves in their place.

"If it was their loved one, what would they want? They would want somebody to come forward. They would want someone to give any information that they have," he said.

Emery said it has been hard getting information that could provide answers.

Anyone with information is urged to call KCPD or provide an anonymous tip to KC Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477.

