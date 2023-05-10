Family says each day is a chance to warn others about deadly consequences of fentanyl use

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Libby and Randy Davis lost their 16-year-old son Cooper to a fentanyl overdose.

National Fentanyl Awareness Day was Tuesday, but it comes each day for the family.

“I’d probably tell someone everyday about this, but today is an easy day to tell someone about it,” said Randy Davis.

“Everyday is a day of awareness for us so he can still be living with us as we do this type of work,” said Libby Davis.

It's been less than 2 years since the powerful synthetic opioid killed their son.

“Immediately, we wanted to warn others because we were not aware of the of the illicit Fentanyl epidemic that was happening,” said Libby Davis.

Libby and Randy Davis, lost their son Cooper to Fentanyl in August of 2021.

“He was a real adventurous kid, real outgoing never met a stranger,” said Libby

The couple says their mission now is to protect other parents from the pain they experience after the death of a child.

“Cooper would want us to help people, so that’s kind of how I look at it,” Randy Davis, “My next thought is we are trying to help other families so they don’t have to go through what we did,” Randy Davis said.

John Schrock with the Drug Enforcement Agency fentanyl overdose is now the leading cause of death for people 18 to 45.

“2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is just a little bit of power that would cover the head of a pencil, a little bit of fentanlyl is a lethal dose,” Schrock said,” The message that you often hear is "one pill can kill" is truly a risk that is not worth taking.”

Schrock said drug can be in pill or powder form.

“Young adults among each other, parents with their children, siblings with each other, friend-to-friend, those are all opportunities to to express the concern about the chance of taking a substance that you are not confident in its contents,” said Schrock.

As the fentanyl crisis continues, the Libby and Randy Davis said they won't stop their work and will continue to honor Cooper,

“Cooper is still a very important member of our family, he always will be,” said Libby Davis, “But doing the work that we do keeps him at the center of our family and keeps us very close to him."

