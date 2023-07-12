Watch Now
Fans can now tune into Netflix's 'Quarterback,' featuring Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Posted at 2:00 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 03:00:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football fans can now tune into and binge Netflix's "Quarterback," which features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Netflix released the eight-episode docuseries at 2 a.m. early Wednesday.

Aside from Mahomes, Netflix crews also followed Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

For those who've ever wondered what an NFL quarterback does after returning home from a game, Netflix says they have fan covered.

To watch the docuseries, people can logon to their account on Netflix.com or downloading the streaming service's app.

For a preview of what to expect from the series, people can visit this link.


