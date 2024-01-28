Chiefs fans fill up at Pegah's Family Restaurant ahead of AFC Championship

LENEXA, Kan. — Chiefs fans filled the dining area of Pegah's Family Restaurant in Lenexa on Sunday ahead of the AFC Championship game.

Pegah's went viral in 2023 after Chiefs running back Isaiah Pacheco visited the Johnson Drive location with friends — and it prompted a major boost in business. A year later, owner Moe Sharifi is grateful for one of his best regulars, showing a signed jersey and picture hanging on the wall.

“He was great,” Sharifi said. “He had a huge effect on us.”

Pacheco's order, according to Sharifi, is a plate of french toast, sausage links and scrambled eggs with cheese. Sharifi said Pacheco frequently orders it to go on game days.

Claire Bradshaw/KSHB Isiah Pacheco's go-to order at Pegah's Family Restaurant.

Customers also love the order and many picked it after finding out it is Pacheco's go-to. They had a positive outlook ahead of the big game.

“We’re gonna do it today. We’re gotta win coming today,” Wendall Koehnn said.

Sharifi has a goal for next season — he wants to cater for the team one game and hopes it will happen.