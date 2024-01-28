Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chiefs fans fill up at Pegah's Family Restaurant ahead of AFC Championship

Pegah's is a favorite spot of Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco
Pegah's Restaurant
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 12:01:11-05

LENEXA, Kan. — Chiefs fans filled the dining area of Pegah's Family Restaurant in Lenexa on Sunday ahead of the AFC Championship game.

Pegah's went viral in 2023 after Chiefs running back Isaiah Pacheco visited the Johnson Drive location with friends — and it prompted a major boost in business. A year later, owner Moe Sharifi is grateful for one of his best regulars, showing a signed jersey and picture hanging on the wall.

“He was great,” Sharifi said. “He had a huge effect on us.”

Pacheco's order, according to Sharifi, is a plate of french toast, sausage links and scrambled eggs with cheese. Sharifi said Pacheco frequently orders it to go on game days.

Isiah Pacheco's go-to order at Pegah's Family Restaurant.
Isiah Pacheco's go-to order at Pegah's Family Restaurant.

Customers also love the order and many picked it after finding out it is Pacheco's go-to. They had a positive outlook ahead of the big game.

“We’re gonna do it today. We’re gotta win coming today,” Wendall Koehnn said.

Sharifi has a goal for next season — he wants to cater for the team one game and hopes it will happen.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone