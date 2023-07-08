Fans pack GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Friday night for Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the biggest stars on the planet came to Kansas City Friday night.

It was night one for Taylor Swift's concert stop in KCMO before tens of thousands of fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I mean it's totally awesome," Ella Warden said outside the stadium. "We all love Taylor Swift. We've been day ones since the beginning of time."

The Swifties , which is how the singer's fans refer to themselves, could be seen and heard in the parking lots outside the stadium.

Lots were full of singing, "Taylor-gating" and thousands of custom-made bracelets brought in by fans.

Just as much as sequins or the color lavender, trading bracelets with lyrics or Swift-specific sayings to meet new fans is a huge part of the culture.

"Taylor's kind of like created this like community of all these amazing people that've kind of come together," Warden said. "And so you see like the bracelets and you get to trade them with all kinds of people ."

Many of the fans at the concert grew up with Taylor Swift and she's had an influence on them.

Tonight's concert is a peak experience for many of Swift's fans.

"Being able to come to Arrowhead and Taylor-gate and do what we do for Chiefs games, but do it for Taylor Swift and to be with everyone in their awesome outfits is just so cool," said Sarah Markowitz, another huge Swift fan. "We've been thinking about this for months now, like it's wild that it's actually here."

