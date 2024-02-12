Watch Now
Fans show up to cheer on Chiefs at bars across Kansas City metro

Alyssa Jackson live at Tanner's Bar &amp; Grill in Lenexa
Tin Roof Super Bowl
Posted at 10:39 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 23:39:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans filled bars across the metro area Sunday to watch their team take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Lenexa, Kansas:
KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson is stationed at Tanner's Bar & Grill in Lenexa where fans were optimistic prior to kickoff:

But as the Chiefs trailed the 49ers heading into half, the mood of the room dwindled:

Faith was restored when the Chiefs scored a touchdown in the 3rd quarter, giving the Chiefs a three-point lead:

Westport:
KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis was posted at Tin Roof in the Westport neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, in the 4th quarter.

Loyal fans continued to cheer on the Chiefs as they were down three points against the 49ers, 16-19:

Fans at Tin Roof in Westport

Raymore, Missouri:
Fans at Johnny's Tavern in Raymore, Missouri, were tuned in as Reba McEntire sang the National Anthem before Super Bowl LVIII:

But, fans were even more electric when the Chiefs secured a Super Bowl win against the 49ers:

