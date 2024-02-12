Fans show up to cheer on Chiefs at bars across Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans filled bars across the metro area Sunday to watch their team take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Lenexa, Kansas:

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson is stationed at Tanner's Bar & Grill in Lenexa where fans were optimistic prior to kickoff:

We are posted at Tanner’s in Lenexa for the Super Bowl. They’ve been bringing the ENERGY since before kickoff. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/iUh0rMrO3O — Alyssa Jackson KSHB 41 (@thealyssaj) February 11, 2024

But as the Chiefs trailed the 49ers heading into half, the mood of the room dwindled:

Update: Emotions have been very up & down and it is much quieter now…watching people glued to the screens with every play. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/xYSWPG3vX0 — Alyssa Jackson KSHB 41 (@thealyssaj) February 12, 2024

Faith was restored when the Chiefs scored a touchdown in the 3rd quarter, giving the Chiefs a three-point lead:

CHIEFS FIRST LEAD AND TOUCHDOWN OF THE GAME. The energy is back for the first time this half. pic.twitter.com/nYDy4gFcif — Alyssa Jackson KSHB 41 (@thealyssaj) February 12, 2024

Westport:

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis was posted at Tin Roof in the Westport neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, in the 4th quarter.

Loyal fans continued to cheer on the Chiefs as they were down three points against the 49ers, 16-19:

Fans at Tin Roof in Westport

Raymore, Missouri:

Fans at Johnny's Tavern in Raymore, Missouri, were tuned in as Reba McEntire sang the National Anthem before Super Bowl LVIII:

Fans in Raymore at Johnny’s Tavern are READY for #SuperBowlLVIII !!!! @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/GVnv8sY3T8 — Leslie DelasBour KSHB 41 (@ldelasbourtv) February 11, 2024

But, fans were even more electric when the Chiefs secured a Super Bowl win against the 49ers:

THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS ARE A DYNASTY !!!!!!!!! Johnny Taverns is ROARING with excitement !!! ❤️ #SuperBowl @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/yMocjaoUCz — Leslie DelasBour KSHB 41 (@ldelasbourtv) February 12, 2024

