Father mourns death of son killed in accidental shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A father is mourning the death of his son after police said the child accidentally shot himself Monday in Kansas City, Kansas.

"He was so pure and always happy," Justin Andrews said. "Every time I looked at that kid, he had a smile on his face."

Andrews' 4-year-old son, Roman, died on Monday in the shooting.

"I dropped him off Sunday night and he was gone by Monday," Andrews said. "I just took him to McDonald’s and took him to the Play Place and we were playing together. I dropped him off, and that was the last time I seen him.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money to cover funeral expenses.

A spokesperson for the KCK Police Department said an investigation into the shooting continues, but there are no updates regarding the possibility of charges related to the incident.

KCKPD conducted a press conference Thursday on the proper handling of firearms, hoping to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

“When you’re a parent and you bring a child into the world, you've got one job," Andrews said. "You've got one job — to keep that child safe."

Andrews said he has another son to fight for, but added that his job as a father feels much harder without Roman.

"I've got to keep pushing," he said. "I just got to keep pushing and got to keep my faith. I got to keep my faith.”

