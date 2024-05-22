Father shares story of losing son to fentanyl as Clay County takes action against distribution

LIBERTY, Mo. — Fentanyl has been responsible for killing thousands of people each year. It's a drug that doesn't discriminate based on who you are, and one father knows that all too well.

Ethan Everley would have been walking graduation this week, but two years ago, he was yet another victim of fentanyl. After taking percocet that had been laced with the deadly drug. Ethan's father, Brandon Everley said it was enough to take his son's life.

“It was a small amount that he took, but at some point he had stopped breathing and that caused him to have massive brain damage," said Brandon Everley.

A feeling that Brandon said he never wishes a family should endure.

“Well, any time a parent loses a child, it's the worst thing in the world. It's a club that no one wants to be part of. And it changes your life," said Everley.

After an increase in fentanyl overdoses in Clay County, the Sheriff's Office began a new initiative last summer that is combating this deadly drug.

“One of our major focuses right now is on the fentanyl epidemic and the narcotics crisis currently in the Northland," said Sergeant Neil Hessenflow.

From 2017 to 2021, the county saw a 50% increase in fatal overdoses, numbers Sgt. Hessenflow said they hope to beat.

"We've been successful in the initiative since we've began we've been able to shut down seven drug houses this year alone working in tandem with our drug task force within the sheriff's office," said Sgt. Hessenflow.

It's an issue impacting teens. While the county hopes to tackle this issue, the Sheriff's Office said it's important for parents to educate their children.

“We're doing what we can within our purview but each family member needs to be aware of what's happening within their own household, educate yourself on fentanyl, what it looks like, what the dangers are and take the opportunity to talk to your kids about it," said Sgt. Hessenflow.

With more lives being taken at such a rapid rate, Brandon said this initiative is impactful for the community.

"That's a good thing, because this is something that needs to be addressed" said Everley. We don't need to lose any more kids or anybody for that matter to this type of thing.”

