FBI investigating if Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce burglaries linked to transnational crime ring, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into whether recent burglaries at the homes of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are linked to a transnational crime ring, NBC reports.

Citing sources, NBC reported the FBI is working with local authorities on the investigation, though the agency hasn't determined any suspects in the incident yet.

The investigation also includes whether or not a "transnational crime ring such as one from South America" is involved in the crimes.

Last week, authorities in Cass County and Leawood confirmed the burglaries to the homes of the Chiefs stars.

A Cass County Sheriff's Office report revealed deputies were called to Mahomes' home just after midnight on Oct. 6, 2024.

Deputies learned that the home had been broken into, though there was no sign of forced entry, the report said.

A separate report from the Leawood Police Department showed the burglary at Kelce's home occurred about 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2024.

That incident happened not long after the Chiefs kicked off a Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints.

The report cited two crimes, burglary of a dwelling and criminal damage to property, and listed $1,000 in damage to a rear pedestrian door and the theft of $20,000 in cash.

Sources told NBC News that "the direction of the case is subject to change."

