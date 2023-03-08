FBI Kansas City offering up to $5,000 reward for information on missing teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI Kansas City Division announced Wednesday that it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the whereabouts of Jayden Robker, a teenager who been missing since Feb. 2.

The FBI is assisting the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department in searching for Robker.

The 13-year-old boy was last seen around 3 p.m. on Feb. 2 near Northwest Plaza Drive and Northeast Plaza Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

RELATED | Family of missing 13-year-old boy speaks out 1 month after his disappearance

At the time, Robker was wearing a green camouflaged hoodie, gray sweatpants, black Puma tennis shoes and was riding a black razor skateboard.

He is described as a Black male who weighs 127 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The $5,000 reward for information from the FBI is in addition to any reward from the Greater KC Crimestoppers Program.

Anyone with information on Robker's location is asked to call the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.