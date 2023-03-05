Family of missing 13-year-old boy speaks out 1 month after his disappearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Jayden Robker is still looking for answers.

Jayden was last seen around 3 p.m. Feb. 2. near NW Plaza Drive and NW Plaza Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police report he was wearing a green camouflage hoodie, gray sweatpants and black Puma tennis shoes.

Saturday, family members held a vigil after his aunt and uncle searched the area he was last seen for the 5'7", 127-pound teen.

“Every time we see a tarp or some green clothing, we have a moment of panic,” said Susan Deedon, Jayden's aunt. “It’s just hard — you don’t know what to do, where to look."

One month after Jayden's disappearance , Deedon says she seeks closure — one way or the other. Still, she remains positive she'll see his "crooked little smile" again.

“You have that sense of hope ... we will always have that to some degree, and there is just like this deep tug at your heart that feels like it's something else,” she said.

Sunday, March 5, the family will host a search for Jayden at 2 p.m. at 207 NE Englewood Road, KCMO.

Anyone with information about Jayden is urged to call the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150.

—

