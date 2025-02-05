FBI releases additional pictures of suspect in US Bank robbery in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation released additional photos of a person suspected of robbing a US Bank in Kansas City, Kansas, last week.

On Friday, Jan. 31, the suspect walked into the bank, located at 10959 Parallel Parkway, and pointed a gun at tellers before demanding money.

The suspect then fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Minutes before the robbery, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department received reports of a man with a gun at Lowell Brune Elementary School, which is minutes away from the bank.

The school was placed on lockdown while KCK and district police investigated the report of the man. The bank was subsequently robbed.

FBI officials said the suspect was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a neon mask and sunglasses.

FBI Bank robbery suspect

The suspect fled the scene in the silver SUV pictured below:

KSHB 41 News staff SUV used in KCK robbery

—

