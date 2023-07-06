Watch Now
FDA approves new Alzheimer’s drug in hopes it helps to slow disease

AP
This illustration made available by the National Institute on Aging/National Institutes of Health depicts cells in an Alzheimer’s affected brain, with abnormal levels of the beta-amyloid protein clumping together to form plaques, brown, that collect between neurons and disrupt cell function. Abnormal collections of the tau protein accumulate and form tangles, blue, within neurons, harming synaptic communication between nerve cells. An experimental Alzheimer’s drug modestly slowed the brain disease’s inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 - and the next question is how much difference that might make in people’s lives. Japanese drugmaker Eisai and its U.S. partner Biogen had announced earlier this fall that the drug lecanemab appeared to work, a badly needed bright spot after repeated disappointments in the quest for better Alzheimer’s treatments. (National Institute on Aging, NIH via AP)
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 17:49:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval of an Alzheimer’s drug that many hope will help slow the disease.

The government agency had signed off on the drug Leqembi despite ongoing research surrounding its safety, cost and accessibility.

“Today’s action is the first verification that a drug targeting the underlying disease process of Alzheimers disease has shown clinical benefit in this devastating disease,” Teresa Buracchio, acting director of the Office of Neuroscience in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said Thursday in a release from the agency. “This confirmatory study verified that it is a safe and effective treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

The FDA estimates that more than 6.5 million Americans suffer from the progressive brain disorder.

A June 9 vote by the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee unanimously concluded the drug provided “clinical benefit” for the indicated use.

The drug comes from a partnership of two drug companies, Japan-based Eisai and U.S.-based Biogen.

Additional information about the drug and side effects is available on the FDA’s website.

