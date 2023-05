KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City federal grand jury has charged Troy Robbins, of Smithville, for robbing a Chase Bank branch in February in Leawood.

Robbins, 53, allegedly entered the Chase Bank at 4700 W. 119th St. and forcefully took money from a bank employee, according to information from the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas.

The FBI is handling this case.