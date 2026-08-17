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Federal judge rules interim Jackson County executive’s trial will be held in 2027

Phil LeVota.jpg
Jake Weller/KSHB
Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota.
Phil LeVota.jpg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge has ruled that interim Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota can stand trial next year.

LeVota asked in a filing last week to push back the trial until after his term leading the county concludes.

He faces federal charges of honest services fraud, federal program bribery, two counts of violating the Travel Act and making false statements.

LeVota will now go to trial on April 19, 2027, per a court document filed Aug. 15. A pretrial conference is set for late March 2027.

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