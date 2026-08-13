Phil LeVota asks judge to push back trial until after his term as county executive ends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The interim Jackson County executive wants a judge to push back his trial on federal charges until after his term leading the county ends.

This week, Phil LeVota’s legal team filed paperwork asking for his trial to take place in April 2027 instead of September 2026.

LeVota’s term as county executive ends Jan. 1.

In filings, his lawyers argue they need more time to prepare for trial, including time to analyze video and audio evidence.

Prosecutors relied on a secretly recorded conversation involving LeVota to accuse him of bribing a candidate to drop out of the county executive race in exchange for a high-paying job at the county.

At a news conference the day the Department of Justice announced the five charges, LeVota said he didn't do anything illegal and had no plans to resign as county executive.

Since the indictment, one group started an online petition demanding LeVota resign. Other county residents stand by LeVota.

As of now, LeVota is scheduled to appear in federal court for a scheduling conference on Aug. 18.

LeVota faces charges of honest services fraud, federal program bribery, two counts of violating the Travel Act and making false statements.

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