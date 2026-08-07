INDEPENDENCE. MO. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Some of the people who gathered signatures to recall former Jackson County Executive Frank White in 2025 stand by the interim executive, even after a federal grand jury indicted him on five charges.

Phil LeVota took over as county executive in October 2025. Thursday, a grand jury indicted him in a bribery scheme related to the 2026 election.

Federal prosecutors said LeVota offered another politician a six-figure job at the county if that man dropped out of this year’s race for county executive. Both men ended up dropping out of the race Stacy Lake won Tuesday.

Residents involved in Frank White recall stand by Jackson County executive after federal charges

LeVota denied the charges Thursday and publicly named current county Legislator DaRon McGee as the politician involved in the situation.

McGee has not returned requests for comment.

“He grew on me, I liked him. I still like him,” Tima Ford said of LeVota.

Lauren Leslie/KSHB Tima Ford participated in a recall effort of former Jackson County Executive Frank White.

Ford helped gather signatures in 2025 to recall Frank White because she was upset with how he handled the 2023 property assessment process.

She was surprised about the indictment. She and others involved in the recall process said LeVota is innocent until proven guilty. They have no regrets over leading the recall of White.

“I’m glad he’s gone. Very glad he’s gone,” Ford said.

LeVota passed several measures reforming property assessments and taxes.

Thursday, LeVota said he had not yet thought about whether to resign amid the charges.

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