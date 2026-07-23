Jackson County executive announces 'major step forward' in property tax assessment relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota announced in a press conference Thursday that a “major step forward” has been taken in providing relief to more than 200,000 individuals affected by the 2023 property tax assessments.

LeVota shared a proposed settlement agreement has been reached to move forward with a property tax credit program.

The Jackson County Legislature voted 8–0 to approve a memorandum of understanding earlier this week, authorizing LeVota to move forward with the settlement.

LeVota thanked legislators for their cooperation and "shared commitment to resolving these longstanding property assessment issues and moving our community forward.”

Before the settlement can be finalized, it must go before the 16th Circuit Court for review.

LeVota acknowledged the thousands of property owners who have voiced frustration, attended meetings, filed appeals and asked the county to “just make it right" for years.

He said the first steps to do so included rolling back the 2023/2024 assessments and adding a 15% cap, as well as adding a 15% cap to residential properties and commercial properties under $5 million in 2025.

The tax credit program agreed upon by the legislature, executive and involved attorneys is structured to provide credit to qualified property owners over three years (2026, 2027 and 2028).

LeVota said the three years is intentional, putting “taxpayers first while also protecting the financial stability of our schools, cities, libraries and other taxing jurisdictions.” He said one lump credit would likely have “devastated” such institutions, but three years “minimizes the impact.”

Attorney Ken McClain made sure to note the proposed settlement has been expanded to include those who moved and those who paid out of pocket for assessment-related issues.

The “mover’s category,” as LeVota called it, will allow the county to issue credits to those who sold their homes but still live in Jackson County, as well as those who sold their homes and moved out of the county. Specific instructions will be shared in each circumstance.

The “special circumstances fund” will apply to those who had to appeal and hire attorneys and/or appraisers and is designed to reimburse those who paid out of pocket. Affected individuals will receive instructions on how to submit the form and proper documentation.

LeVota said the claims process will be overseen by a class administrator, likely a retired judge.

Once the settlement is approved by the court, notices will be sent to all individuals in the class explaining the terms, options, process and important deadlines.

He said he can finally “see a light at the end of the tunnel in the tax relief program here in Jackson County.”

Repeatedly, LeVota brought up the teamwork it took to make this happen and complete the goal of doing “what’s right” for county residents.

Once approved, McClain said this will be the “largest class action settlement ever achieved in Jackson County…”

He said it may have taken years to find a fair solution, but all involved are finally “on the same page.”

McClain also stressed the “unprecedented” nature of the settlement, giving residents 100% of what they’re owed. Class actions typically only offer a fraction.

While he said he foresees challenges in the future implementation, he is confident it can and will be done.

LeVota and McClain believe the impact to the county will be around $250 million over the three years, but they don't anticipate a major impact to services nor mass layoffs.

A meeting is set for July 27 for the court to schedule the process.

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