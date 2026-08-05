Jackson County voters select Stacy Lake as Democratic candidate for county executive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County voters have determined who will face off in the Jackson County executive race in November.

Attorney Stacy Lake won the Democratic nomination.

Lake's campaign focused on a seven-point plan to get the county back on track. The JACKSON Plan stands for justice system reform, auditing the county government, county-wide infrastructure improvements, keeping taxes and utilities affordable, small business rejuvenation, ownership initiative for single-family households, and a neighbor-to-neighbor transportation plan to connect cities together, per her website.

The other five Democratic candidates on the ticket were Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird, former Jackson County Legislator Dan T. Tarwater III, Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca, financial analyst Holmes Osborne and political issues advocate Ryan Meyer.

Alan Rohlfing was the only Republican to run for county executive.

In the weeks before the election, several candidates shared their thoughts on data center development with KSHB 41’s Isabella Ledonne. While Rohlfing did not answer before the guide’s publication, Lake shared she does not support "using taxpayer dollars, subsidies, tax dollars, or any other form of public funds to support data center development in Jackson County." She said more should be invested into "modernizing our electrical grid and water infrastructure to provide these essential services to our residents, not AI data centers."

Voters will choose between Lake and Rohlfing in the Nov. 3 general election.

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