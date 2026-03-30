Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird announces candidacy for Jackson County executive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit Mayor Bill Baird announced Monday he is launching a campaign to become the next Jackson County executive.

Baird, a Democrat, has served as the mayor of Lee’s Summit since 2018.

His announcement stated he is running for county executive with the intent of “restoring trust in government, ensuring transparency and accountability, investing in infrastructure, supporting public safety, and driving sustainable economic growth that benefits all residents.”

“We are at an important moment for Jackson County,” Baird said in his candidacy announcement. “It’s time to bring respect, professionalism, and competence back to county government. It’s time to deliver stability for taxpayers and focus on results, not politics. I’m running to serve people, strengthen communities, and secure the future of Jackson County.”

Baird’s announcement boasted his accomplishments as mayor of Lee's Summit.

Under his leadership, Baird said he prioritized public safety, strengthening the economy and responsibly managing taxpayer dollars. His work led to new fire stations, expanded police facilities, body-worn and in-car cameras, and an increase in starting pay for police officers and firefighters by more than 60%.

He also noted his work on bond initiatives that invested millions into roads, stormwater systems and public facilities, as well as “unprecedented economic growth.”

Baird reports Lee’s Summit approved nearly $3 billion in new development during his time as mayor, “supporting job creation, expanding the tax base, and reinforcing the city’s reputation as a regional economic leader.”

In addition to serving as mayor, Baird’s resume includes serving on the Lee’s Summit R-7 School Board, Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation Board, and other civic and professional organizations.

He built his career in real estate.

“Results you can see. Leadership you can trust. A record that delivers,” Baird said. “That’s what I’ve done as mayor, and that’s exactly what I’ll bring to Jackson County.”

Former County Executive Frank White Jr. was recalled by voters after a months-long effort to remove him from his position. Voters were angry about the mishandling of property tax assessments, as well as other problems.

Phil LeVota was named interim after White was recalled. Part of taking the job meant LeVota had to promise not to run for a full, four-year term in the 2026 election.

To run for county executive, a candidate must be a qualified Jackson County voter and have been “domiciled in the county for at least three years before assuming office.” Baird says he’s spent more than 28 years in Lee’s Summit with his wife, where they raised their two children in the “community they love.”

Others who have filed to run for county executive include DaRon McGee, Holmes Osborne, Ryan Meyer and Stacy Lake, per the county's election website. All are listed as Democrats.

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