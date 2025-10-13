Jackson County legislators name Phil LeVota as interim county executive

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature voted Monday to approve Phil LeVota to serve as interim Jackson County executive.

At 2 p.m., legislators started screening the final pool of nine applicants interested in becoming the interim county executive.

Just after 5 p.m., legislators held a vote, with LeVota earning the majority of the vote. Fellow applicant Dan Tarwater received four votes.

Jackson County Legislature wraps up interviews, votes on interim executive

LeVota will now serve in the position through the end of 2026.

Jackson County Legislature Chairman DaRon McGee introduced LeVota in a news conference Monday evening. Watch the news conference in the video player below.

Attorney Phil LeVota named interim county executive

The position is open after voters successfully recalled former Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. in a special recall election on Sept. 30.

On Wednesday, former Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Kay Barnes was sworn in as a temporary county executive.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

