Kay Barnes sworn in as Jackson County executive on temporary basis

Jackson County, Missouri, has a new county executive — at least on a temporary basis.

Former Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Kay Barnes took the oath of office Wednesday afternoon.

She told supporters and reporters at the swearing-in ceremony that her priorities include keeping the county running and building a team attitude within the government.

Jackson County Legislature Chairman Daron McGee appointed Barnes to serve as county executive for a maximum of 30 days.

Voters recalled former executive Frank White in a special election last month. Wednesday was his last day in office.

Members of the legislature now have 30 days to appoint an interim county executive to serve the remainder of White’s term, through Dec. 31, 2026.

Matt Reeb/KSHB Kay Barnes takes the oath of office to serve as Jackson County Executive.

Twelve of the 15 people who applied for the interim job are eligible for the position.

Because she will only serve for such a short period of time, Barnes does not plan to tackle some of the county’s most pressing issues, like reforming the property assessment process.

“I do not see myself playing any kind of major role,” Barnes said. “It is a complicated issue, and I think it will require a great deal of diligence. I think the county legislature and the new interim county executive will be prepared to deal with it.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Newly sworn in Jackson County Executive Kay Barnes answers questions at a news conference.

Barnes said she has not spoken with White since being named his replacement.

Fred Arbanas last served in this temporary county executive position in 2016 to bridge the gap after Mike Sanders resigned and before White was appointed county executive. Arbanas served for six days.

