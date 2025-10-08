Recalled Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. pens farewell message to staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recalled Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. released a letter to county staff on Tuesday ahead of his final day in office.

Last month , Jackson County voters overwhelmingly supported a ballot question to recall White.

Despite the recall outcome, White was set to remain in office until the vote was certified.

The Jackson County Election Board certified the results on Monday. The Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board certified its results on Wednesday.

“The timing and manner of my departure are not what I wanted, but that is alright as long as no one takes from this moment the wrong lesson,” White said. “Standing by your principles should never be seen as a mistake or a weakness. I would rather leave with my head held high, proud of what we have accomplished together, than stay by compromising what I know is right.”

LINK | Read White’s letter

White emphasized several priorities in his letter, including securing pay increases for county employees, securing funding for the county’s pension system, employee workplace protections and investments in workplace environments.

“Public service is under attack, not just somewhere far away, but right here in Jackson County,” White said. “Too many see government as a stage for self-promotion and self-gain instead of service. Too many have traded integrity for influence, always ready to second-guess, accuse, or mislead as long as it serves their own ends."

Last week, Jackson County Legislative Chairman DaRon McGee appointed former KCMO Mayor Kay Barnes to serve the next 30 days as the temporary county executive . Barnes is set to be sworn in on Wednesday afternoon.

That will give legislators time to select an interim county executive who will serve out the remainder of White’s term through the end of 2026. The county is reviewing the applications of 12 people interested in the position.

“When I look back — from growing up here, to standing on a major-league field, to serving as your County Executive — I know that none of it happened alone,” White said. “Even when I no longer walk these halls, I will carry the pride of having served alongside people who show what government can be when guided by heart and purpose — and I know that same spirit will carry Jackson County forward.”

